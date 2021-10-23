Bence Boldizs has vowed to stop being a nice guy in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Hungarian, 24, fears being a “gentleman” is counting against him when he’s in the thick of the battle aboard his Goodyear-equipped, Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy-entered CUPRA Leon Competición.



After placing P16 and P19 in the two races that made up the WTCR Race of France weekend, Boldizs said: “That was an okay weekend for me. Obviously the results are not that good but we knew we would be struggling here because of the compensation weight and this track was not really fitting for our CUPRAS.



“It was a tough weekend but finally I could keep up the pace with my team-mates. Overall I’m happy but in the races I was too fair to everybody, too [much of a] gentleman. I need to be more aggressive because always after the start I lose some positions because of that.”

