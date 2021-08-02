Tom Coronel will be back in yellow when he continues his chase for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup success at the Hungaroring later this month.

After running a camouflage livery on his Audi RS 3 LMS for the first three events of the WTCR season, the Dutchman’s Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry will sport a familiar look at WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22.



Coronel has raced with a distinctive yellow livery in FIA World Touring Car racing since 2015 but has carried a protective camouflage design so far this year while the initial on-track development phase of his second-generation Audi was ongoing.



After six rounds, Coronel is P16 in the overall WTCR standings and second in the WTCR Trophy following his first podium of 2021 at MotorLand Aragón last month.



He warmed-up for WTC Race of Hungary with a pair of top-10 finishes in the TCR Europe double-header at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium last weekend.

