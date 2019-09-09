Tiago Monteiro is confident his lack of Ningbo knowledge won’t hold him back when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO resumes in China this week.

Monteiro, the winner of the last round in Portugal prior to the summer break, has never raced at the 4.010-kilometre Ningbo International Speedpark, missing out in 2017 and 2018 through injury and recovery respectively.



“It’s not a huge concern because you have simulators nowadays and I’ve been pretty good at getting used to new tracks quite quickly,” said the Honda-powered KCMG driver.



Monteiro is one of nine Ningbo rookies set for action this weekend. Clickhereto view the full list.

The post No Ningbo know-how no problem for WTCR’s Monteiro appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.