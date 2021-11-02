Having won his home WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race last month, Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay is gearing up for what he’s described as a second home event at Adria International Raceway in Italy this weekend.

The Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver is partly based in Italy and speaks fluent Italian, making the inaugural WTCR Race of Italy a significant occasion for him.



“I spend a lot of time in Italy, so this feels like a second home race to me,” said the 34-year-old. “It is another new track for everybody so we don’t have a clear idea of how the race is going to pan out. Qualifying is going to be very important and we need to continue the same work we did in Pau-Arnos. I felt really comfortable with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR in Qualifying but also during the race, where tyre management was key. Let’s continue in the same way and we should have a strong event.”

