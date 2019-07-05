Mikel Azcona is hoping for a strong WTCR Race of Portugal weekend – and not just because he wants to continue his impressive start to his first season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

With no WTCR / OSCARO round in his native Spain, the Vila Real event is the closest it gets for the PWR Racing CUPRA driver.



“It’s great for me,” said Azcona, who is currently sixth in the WTCR / OSCARO standings. “Vila Real is five hours from my home so my family is here, some sponsors. It’s my first time here but the ambience in Portugal is close to Spain so I feel very comfortable here.”

The post No place like ‘home’ for WTCR’s Azcona appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.