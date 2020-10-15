Following breakthrough podiums at WTCR Race of Belgium and WTCR Race of Germany, Tassi finished outside the points in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Slovakia and was unable to start Race 3 due to damage sustained to his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR in a Race 2 incident.



Speaking ahead of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Hungary, the Budapest resident said: “There is some ground to make up after the disappointing early end to the Slovakia weekend, but there’s no better place to do this than at my home race.



“I’m sad that I won’t be racing with any of my home fans in attendance, but in any case I hope to do them proud.



“We have seen a big upturn in pace from some of our rivals, who are flying, so it’s difficult to know how we will compare. But the circuit configuration should suit the Civic Type R TCR, so I’m eager to see what the weekend has to offer.”



Tassi forms part of the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport attack along with team-mate Tiago Monteiro.