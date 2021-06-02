Esteban Guerrieri is not only the driver with the most wins in the history of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, he’s also claimed more WTCR Race of Germany victories than any of his rivals.

ALL-INK.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Argentine ace won Race 2 in 2018 and Race 2 in 2020 to underline his status as a Nürburgring Nordschleife master.



But Guerrieri, who pilots a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR in the WTCR, has never been one to count on his former glories.



“We have shown over three seasons now that the ALL-INK.COM Münnich Motorsport/Honda Civic Type R TCR package is a strong force, so of course the aim is to continue that trend this year and hopefully fight for the title, especially after the details we have worked on over the winter.



“The Nürburgring should be a good place to start our WTCR campaign, particularly with the memory of my wins in the WTCR and the Nürburgring 24 Hours last year, but it's a track where you cannot afford to be complacent or rely on previous success. So I'm very focused on the challenge of this weekend in particular and eager to get going."

WTCR Dahl prepares his Cyan troops for “longer, tougher” WTCR 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR Michelisz strives for total focus and commitment in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO