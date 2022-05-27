Néstor Girolami will be the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader when Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany takes place tomorrow.

Although the Honda-powered Argentine was outside of the points-paying positions in Qualifying, he nevertheless maintains his advantage at the top of the title order ahead of the first of two races on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Ad

With Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri also not scoring, Mikel Azcona, who was fifth fastest, moves ahead of Guerrieri and into second place in the provisional standings, six points behind Girolami.

WTCR Muller on WTCR pole for reverse-grid Race 2 8 HOURS AGO

Click HERE to view the provisional standings after Qualifying.

WTCR WTCR Qualifying flash: Bennani and Magnus star for Comtoyou Audi 11 HOURS AGO