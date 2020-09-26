Jack Young won’t start Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany due to damage sustained in a crash in Race 1 yesterday.
The 18-year-old from Northern Ireland is a contender for the WTCR Rookie Driver award in his debut season in the series and is racing on the iconic 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife for the first time.
However, despite the efforts of his Vuković Motorsport team, Young’s Renault Mégane RS TCR was too badly damage to repair in the time available ahead of today’s second race.
