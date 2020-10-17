Boldizs, 23, completed the second phase of Qualifying in P11. But when Gilles Magnus – who had qualified seventh – was penalised for a ride height infringement, the Q2 order was reshuffled with Yvan Muller moving from P10 to ninth and Boldizs from P11 to P10.



With the top 10 positions from Q2 reversed to form the Race 2 grid, Yvan Muller dropped back to second place in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, while Boldizs inherited the reverse-grid DHL Pole Position for the first time in his WTCR career.



“I got the information that I would be starting from pole position in Race 2,” said the Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición driver. “It’s unbelievable and I don’t know what to say right now. It’s bad luck for Gilles but good for me and we are really happy, especially because it’s our home race at the Hungaroring. Unfortunately, we have no fans but I can’t wait to be there on the pole position on the starting grid tomorrow. I won’t sleep tonight that’s for sure but I will keep pushing and everybody is really happy in the team.”



Boldizs has stepped up to the WTCR for 2020 and is a contender for the WTCR Rookie Driver prize.