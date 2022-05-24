If Thed Björk claims a second WTCR Race of Germany pole position on Friday, he’ll park up his Lynk & Co 03 TCR knowing that it wasn’t the perfect lap of the legendary 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.

That’s because, according to Swedish ace, there’s no such thing as a perfect lap of the venue for rounds three and four of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Ad

Björk claimed at WTCR Race of Germany pole on the Nordschleife in 2018 and will be one of the contenders to repeat the feat later this week.

WTCR Bring on the Ring for victorious WTCR racer Coronel and top team Comtoyou 8 HOURS AGO

“Like Macau the Nordschleife is one of the most challenging tracks in the world,” said the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co racer. “The layout is completely crazy. You can enjoy it but only after you’ve put the lap together. But as you are doing the lap you are pretty scared!

“There is no such thing as a perfect lap because it’s so challenging to do the perfect lap. Instead, it’s the one who makes the almost perfect lap who gets the pole position and it’s also about getting the timing right, which is just crazy.

“In 2018 when I had pole there I did a small mistake just when I started on the Nordschleife after the Grand Prix loop. I told my engineer the car feels a little too oversteering, but my engineer just said, ‘go for it’, so I went for it because it’s not like one small mistake when you lose two or three tenths and it costs you the lap completely like on other circuits. I then did the best sector four that I ever did in my life, and I had the pole position. That’s what can happen there.”

Of his prospects in Saturday’s races, the Goodyear-equipped driver said: “I believe we will be competitive because all our drivers have good experience of the track and our car can be strong.”

WTCR This is hardcore: Monteiro gives his verdict on WTCR Race of Germany venue 8 HOURS AGO