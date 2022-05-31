Former King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz reckons he no longer knows the Hungaroring better than his rivals.
Speaking ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s scheduled visit to his homeland from June 11-12, the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver is playing down his level of knowledge of the 4.381-kilometre layout.
“I drove probably more than the others until I joined the WTCC,” said Michelisz. “But I really don’t do more laps than the other drivers now. It’s basically one race per season and that’s it so I’m not sure I have more experience than the others. But I understand the rhythm and I understand the nature of the circuit quite well, so I think I’m better than average.”
Dániel Nagy (Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición) and Attila Tassi (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR) are also flying the Hungarian flag in the WTCR.
