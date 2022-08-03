Norbert Michelisz reckons there’s no point making predictions ahead of the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

Taking place at the untried Anneau du Rhin circuit between the cites of Colmar and Mulhouse this weekend, the event represents a trip into the unknown for a number of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and their teams, including Michelisz’s pacesetting BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse outfit.

“It is going to be a new circuit for us, so I’m not sure what to expect,” said the Hungarian former King of WTCR, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the series. “The circuit is very narrow and unique, so it is always very difficult to make predictions for places like this. I think we are capable of finishing inside the top 10, and that gives us the possibility of scoring some good points, which should be the target of the weekend. The extra testing session will also be a help, but of course it will help everyone else. But it is a good feeling to be more prepared and to get to know the circuit.”

