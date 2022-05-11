Esteban Guerrieri feared he would get hit from behind after Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi collided at the start of Race 2, admitting also that Yvan Muller’s advances in Race 1 meant there was no time to relax at Circuit de Pau-Ville.

Guerrieri completed an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport 1-2 behind Honda-powered team-mate Néstor Girolami in the opening contest at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last weekend.

And after weaving his way through the startline incident in Race 2, Guerrieri finished fifth for a weekend points haul of 42 to hold second in the provisional standings, seven points behind Girolami, the early Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.

“The start was difficult – it’s unfortunate for Attila,” said Guerrieri. “I reacted quickly to brake and avoid it, but it was really close and I expected a hit to be honest. We settled into the race and tried to put some pressure on ahead. We’re very happy to be 1-2 in the [standings]; it’s always better to have the points at the start so others have to catch you, so that’s the target achieved for this weekend.”

Of his Race 1 efforts, Argentine Guerrieri said: “I have to say it was pretty tough, mostly mentally because you feel the degradation of the tyres, you get all the debris and pick-up on the tyres from the track, so you have to be careful not to overdo everything. Also, the brakes get a bit tricky, so it’s just about keeping consistency. But mentally it is quite demanding because you put just one foot away from the right place and you are in the wall. It was a good race, we managed a good pace, Néstor had a pretty good pace and we just kept the gap with Yvan. But I wasn’t relaxed. Out of Turn 2 and 3 I didn’t want him to be too close, but there are only one or two locations that he was really close. Then I asked the team to tell Néstor to pick up the pace a couple of tenths which he did to keep the distance. We managed it well.”

