Gabriele Rizzo has no plans to put his feet up just yet as he prepares to oversee BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s bid to remain on top in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Anneau du Rhin this weekend.

Rizzo, the Team Principal of the WTCR title-winning outfit, guided Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz to back-to-back WTCR Drivers’ crowns in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

With Mikel Azcona the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 36 points, Rizzo could contemplate the possibility of celebrating a third title at the end of the current season. Instead, his focus is ensuring nothing is left to chance during the remaining races.

“We are venturing into the unknown, but we know that we have a competitive package with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR as we have seen at previous rounds,” said Rizzo. “We know there is still work to be done to remain on our successful streak of results. We need to focus session by session on doing our best to continue our lead at the top of the standings.”

