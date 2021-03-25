Norbert Michelisz has issued some sound advice to the man who succeeded him as King of WTCR, Yann Ehrlacher.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Racing, Ehrlacher won the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, 11 months after Norbert Michelisz did likewise in a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai i30 N TCR.



With Ehrlacher, the nephew of four-time FIA World Touring Car title winner Yvan Muller, busily preparing his first title defence, Michelisz has offered this advice.



“First of all, he’s in a very good place to get advice from his uncle!” Michelisz said.



“For me it didn’t feel different after winning the title. I had number ‘1’ on the car but my life wasn’t turned upside down because I won the title. Of course, you enjoy the moment and it’s good for your CV, but the most important thing is that everything gets more easier.



“You get the confidence to believe in what you do and that you are making the right decisions. Yann needs to believe in himself because now he can do it and do the same in the future as he did in the past.”



The 2021 WTCR season is set to fire up at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife for WTCR Race of Germany from June 3-5.

