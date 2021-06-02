Tom Coronel reckons no track in the world can rival the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the challenge it offers drivers.

Part of the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport line-up aboard an Audi RS 3 LMS on Goodyear tyres, Coronel has vast knowledge of the 25.378-kilometre track from multiple race starts, including all three WTCR Race of Germany events.



“There is no more challenging circuit on planet earth and to start the season there makes it extra exciting,” said the Dutchman. “Normally we start on a normal track, but now we are beginning the season on my favourite track and that helps a lot.”

