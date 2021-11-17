WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup frontrunner Mikel Azcona was on unbeatable form when he made his debut in the TCR Spain series at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend.

Driving a CUPRA Leon Competición from Volcano Motorsport at the venue where he won his second TCR Europe title last month, Azcona took a clean sweep of victories as he prepared for next week’s WTCR VTB Race of Russia in style.



Starting the first race from pole position, the 25-year-old beat Honda Civic Type R TCR pair Mike and Michelle Halder into second and third place respectively.



Sixth at one stage in race two, Azcona fought through the order to win by 1.7s ahead of Mike Halder as TCR Europe driver Isidro Callejas completed the podium.



Lining up at the front for race three, Azcona initially dropped behind Halder but was back ahead at the start of the second lap following an intense battle. Thereafter Azcona opened up a 16-second winning margin over Gustavo Moura (Hyundai Elantra N TCR) with Michelle Halder rounding out the podium ahead of her brother Mike, who allowed his sister and fellow WTCR aspirant to pass in order to secure third in the final TCR Spain ranking.



Azcona now turns his focus to WTCR VTB Race of Russia, which he’ll contest in a Zengő Motorsport CUPRA on Goodyear tyres.

Ad

WTCR WTCR VTB Race of Russia key timings revealed YESTERDAY AT 05:07

WTCR The man who would be King (of WTCR again) taking nothing for granted YESTERDAY AT 11:31