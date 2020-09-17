But as WTCR records show, the Vuković Motorsport-run, Renault-powered Northern Irish driver was actually the third youngest WTCR starter behind Belgian Benjamin Lessennes and Hungary’s Attila Tassi.

Lessennes was 18 years, nine months and nine days old when he took part in the first of three races at WTCR Race of Morocco on April 7, 2018.

Tassi, meanwhile, was 18 years, 10 months and 14 days old when he made his WTCR race debut at his home track of Hungaroring on April 28, 2018.

