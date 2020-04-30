Notable at Ningbo: From multiple firsts to angry words

-

The Ningbo International Speedpark wasn’t just the setting for WTCR Race of China in 2019, it also hosted the event in 2018 as part of a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup double-header in the country that season. Here’s a reminder of some of what happened during the last two visits.

YMR lock-out:A victory double for Thed Björk and a single success for team boss Yvan Muller meant YMR won all three Ningbo WTCR races in 2018.



Bennani back on form:A Ningbo podium in 2018 for Mehdi Bennani signalled the Moroccan driver’s return to form following his huge Vila Real crash earlier that season.



Dupont proves a point:Denis Dupont delivered his maiden WTCR podium with a fine drive at Ningbo in 2018 for Comtoyou Racing.



Scheider goes close:Double DTM champion Timo Scheider made his WTCR debut at Ningbo in 2018 but twice missed out on a top-10 for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



Hard work rewarded:Zsolt Szabó qualified a season-best sixth for Race 1 when the WTCR made its first visit to Ningbo.



Drama for Monteiro:There was drama for Tiago Monteiro as he charged the pit wall during last season’s visit following contact with Mehdi Bennani. Despite hefty contact the Portuguese was thankfully uninjured.



PWR pair deliver:Mikel Azcona was the best of the Ningbo rookies in 2019 with third in Race 1, while his fellow PWR Racing driver, the team’s joint founder Daniel Haglöf, earned the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy.



Priaulx on the pace:Andy Priaulx, the three-time FIA World Touring Car champion, was on the pace at Ningbo last season, leading for the first time in his Lynk & Co 03 TCR, until a puncture and collision with Norbert Michelisz wrecked his hopes.



Michelisz rises:Norbert Michelisz moved ahead of Esteban Guerrieri to the top of the 2019 WTCR title standings after winning Race 2 in Ningbo.



Friends and old rivals clash:Yvan Muller and Gabriele Tarquini clashed in the Race 3 press conference last year. Summing up his weekend, Hyundai-powered Tarquini said:“By coincidence Lynk & Co received something here at their home race. In the second race the car is uncatchable on acceleration so they are quite strong on the straight, and this has made me really unhappy.”



An incensed Muller responded: “I can’t shut up after what Gabriele said because that victory and the results is deserved by us because of our work. It is not a question of regulations or anything. I just invite you to look at the speed trap. The Hyundai was 7kph faster all weekend. So, what did we gain? If you want to win, I’ll let you win.”



DON’T MISS:A virtual Ningbo International Speedpark hosts the third round of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series on Monday 4 May.

