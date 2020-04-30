Notable at Ningbo: Muller makes it 76 in WTCR

-

Yvan Muller not only won twice when the Ningbo International Speedpark hosted WTCR Race of China last season – he also set a points-scoring standard.

After winning Race 1, the Cyan Racing driver beat nephew and fellow Lynk & Co-powered driver Yann Ehrlacher to the victory in Race 3. And by finishing third in Race 2 as well as securing the DHL Pole Position on two occasions, Muller set a record for the most points scored in a single WTCR weekend with an impressive haul of 76 to make him the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver.



“I was already very satisfied with the pole and the victory [on Saturday],” Muller said at the time. “That was already enough to give me enough pleasure. This morning we were able to confirm the pole position, that was another satisfaction. Then Race 2, I was pleased to be P7 and my friends helped me to reach the podium, so that was another satisfaction! And then best was Race 3 with victory and with Yann and Gabriele [Tarquini]. A fantastic weekend.”

