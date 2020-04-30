Notable at Ningbo: When WTCR winners clashed on track in qualifying

-

Home hero Ma Qinghua was building up to bid for the DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of China at the Ningbo International Speedpark last season. Then he encountered a slow-moving Néstor Girolami – and his hopes dived.

The 10-minute Q2 session ended early because of a red flag in the final moments after Girolami failed to move out of the way of the faster Ma, which led to the Team Mulsanne driver spinning out.



Hugely disappointed, Ma ended up P12 when he was confident of top spot having set the pace in the first phase of Second Qualifying.



“The car felt much better than yesterday, so I was confident in my pace, but I don’t know what happened with Girolami,” Ma said. “Usually drivers don’t make such mistakes in qualifying. I was flashing my lights from the beginning of the lap and I thought he should see me. I thought he would open the door, but he didn’t. It really surprised me. I believe I could have been on pole position.”



Afterwards, Girolami, who like Ma was a winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup last season, received a double punishment from race stewards: his fastest Q2 lap time was deleted after he was adjudged to have caused the red flag, while he was handed a five-place grid penalty for Race 2 for impeding another driver.



Reflecting on the incident during the WTCR Race of Malaysia weekend last December, the ALL-INK.COM Münnich Motorsport-run Girolami gave reporters his version of events.



“I didn’t want to block Ma but unfortunately I thought he was in the same [qualifying] sequence as the others, but unfortunately, he wasn’t. When he flashed [his lights] I thought he flashed to open the lap in front of me instead of being in the hot lap. Everybody wants to push in this out lap to have the time to open the lap. This was a confusion between me and the engineer and we lost the opportunity because I qualified P3.”



