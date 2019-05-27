Nürburgring Nordschleife next as all-action WTCR heads to Germany

From 20-22 June, the 26-strong #WTCR2019SUPERGRID will be trying to tame the track’s hugely demanding 64-corner layout.



Thed Björk, one of a handful of WTCR / OSCARO racers to win at the ‘Ring, heads to Germany firmly in the title fight following a double victory at Zandvoort recently.



“It’s amazing when you go out and drive this track,” said the Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing driver. “When you turn off the GP circuit and on to the old circuit every time I do it, I think ‘am I allowed to do this? Can I go on this track as fast as I want?’ It’s a fantastic and amazing feeling, and I’m just as happy every time I turn on to the old circuit. But it is demanding and I have a lot of respect for it. I’m really looking forward to going there.”



Title leader Esteban Guerrieri, who scored a Nürburgring Nordschleife victory in an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, added: “On the Nürburgring, it’s about switching off my brain for the no-brain Esteban! It’s amazing. I look forward to going there, but some time in the simulator before would help.”