Driving a Vuković Motorsport, Renault Mégane RS TCR, Australian O’Keeffe just missed out on a slot in the second phase of qualifying, such was his promising pace at WTCR Race of Belgium.



“Unfortunately, I made a mistake at Turn 1 on my best lap due to not quite having enough temperature in the tyres,” O’Keeffe explained. “Without that, we would have been through to Q2 for sure.



“Overall, we’re pleased with the result − it’s a strong start for Vukovic Motorsport’s WTCR campaign. We know the WTCR competition is cut-throat, but the Renault is renowned for being stronger in race trim than it is in qualifying.



“The key for [the races] will be finding the right balance between aggression and preservation. We’ll be racing hard but aiming to stay out of trouble at the same time.”



O’Keeffe’s Vuković team-mate Jack Young was P17. The Northern Irish driver, the youngest on the grid aged 18, said: “A mistake in the final sector meant I missed out on Q2. It’s a new car, a new track, a new championship but I’m learning all the time but loving every second.”