A race winner in TCR Australia, O’Keeffe joined newcomer Vuković Motorsport for his debut weekend in the series.



He placed P13 and P12 in the two races at Circuit Zolder in the Swiss team’s Renault Mégane RS TCR.



Although the Australian talent wasn’t eligible for WTCR points, he nevertheless created a lasting impression.



“I’m extremely happy for my debut and Renault’s debut I hope I can come back and do some more racing with WTCR,” said the 22-year-old. “This is where I want to be and I want to be for a full season at some stage. This is my focus and I know I can mix it with the guys. It’s only early days. Compared to our experience to everyone else we can do a very good job so hopefully there’s more to come in the future.”