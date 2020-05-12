On this day in WTCR history: Ma becomes first Chinese winner

-

Ma Qinghua produced one of the drives of his life to win Race 3 at WTCR Race of Slovakia on 12 May 2019, his maiden victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and the first by a Chinese national in the all-action series.

Charging through from the second row of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID, Ma was pushed hard by Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse), but just held on to take the win in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



His team-mate Kevin Ceccon capped a great weekend for Team Mulsanne by finishing just behind Michelisz in third, meaning the Italian squad left Slovakia with four podium finishes. With his native Italy celebrating Mother’s Day on 12 May, Ceccon dedicated the result to Michela Cerruti, the Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager who gave birth to a son the previous month.



“This is the best we can get,” said a delighted Ma. “Thank you to the team for all their hard work. This season has been a struggle, so I’m really happy for this win. It’s always the same story when you are in front: the car behind you is very quick! There was lots of pressure but I tried to calm down because one mistake could have destroyed everything. We’ll have a big party tonight!”



Michelisz was also a podium finisher in Race 1, taking third behind Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) and Ma. Néstor Girolami won Race 2 from Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate and fellow Argentine Esteban Guerrieri to maintain his lead on the #ROADTOMALAYSIA with Ceccon in third. Ma also landed the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for his Race 3 pace.

