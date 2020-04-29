-

Norbert Michelisz made history at the Hungaroring on this day in WTCR history (29 April 2018) when he took a record 1m52.176s to complete the 4.381-kilometre lap.

Driving a BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR, the home hero set the benchmark effort during the Qualifying Q2 phase of Second Qualifying at WTCR Race of Hungary.



Michelisz was very much the qualifying king at his home WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup event. On 28 April 2018, he claimed the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 with a time of 1m52.644s. He was also on top at the end of Second Qualifying the following day, albeit with a slightly slower best lap of 1m52.365s in Qualifying Q3.



For the record, his DHL Pole Position lap in Second Qualifying at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2019 was a 1m52.784s.

WTCR Coronel guests on latest WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear: “I was in the slipstream of 7 HOURS AGO

The post On this day in WTCR history: Nobody is faster than Norbi appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Reminder: Five epic WTCR races from 2019 on Eurosport today 13 HOURS AGO