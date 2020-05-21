WTCR

On this day WTCR history: Max Verstappen joins the grid

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
10 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

While Aurélien Comte was busy claiming his first victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Zandvoort on this day in WTCR history (21 May 2018), Red Bull Formula One star Max Verstappen was taking a keen interest in the action-packed racing.

Verstappen, was at his home circuit for the Jumbo Racedagen to perform demo runs in a Red Bull Formula One car and make several public appearances. He also took a grid tour with guests from TAG Heuer, the WTCR’s Official Timing Partner.

During his visit to the Race 2 grid, Verstappen offered words of support to Dutch WTCR regular Tom Coronel and Prince Bernhard van Oranje, who was competing as a wildcard entrant and owns the circuit.

“I said already after the first two events we should create a big event around it as well, not just demonstration laps and of course for the WTCR joining this event is great and I really enjoy watching it as well,” Verstappen told Eurosport at the time. “I really enjoy this weekend. It’s great to see and they also stay for every single series. They’re just very passionate about racing in general.”

WTCR

The WTCR Sepang super-finale: Just as good now as it was then

13 HOURS AGO

The post On this day WTCR history: Max Verstappen joins the grid appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Michelisz tells #RaceAtHome: Team bosses will look to online racing for future WTCR talent

16 HOURS AGO
WTCR

WTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

The WTCR Sepang super-finale: Just as good now as it was then

13 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Michelisz tells #RaceAtHome: Team bosses will look to online racing for future WTCR talent

16 HOURS AGO
WTCR

WTCR title winner Michelisz to appear on #RaceAtHome magazine show

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
WTCR

Tarquini guests on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear and explains why the fire still burns

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

YESTERDAY AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

'Federer is the best ever' - Toni Nadal gives his views on GOAT debate

19/05/2020 AT 15:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleThe WTCR Sepang super-finale: Just as good now as it was then
Next articleItaly's heritage authority allows San Siro demolition