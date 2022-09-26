Norbert Michelisz, the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title winner, completed the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup season with a Race DE King of the Weekend podium for Hyundai Motorsport N.

It was the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR-driving Hungarian’s best result of the season and was in contrast to team-mate Mikel Azcona’s Sachsenring weekend, which was beset by issues from the outset and culminated in the Spaniard losing out of his top three finish in the final title standings.

“It was a very solid race weekend – probably my best of the season, and it’s always nice to finish the year like this,” Michelisz said. “It was a season mainly about learning and adapting myself to this new challenge, and I enjoyed every moment. We had some really tough ones, but I really feel now we are at the end that this is the best version of me as a driver. It’s always the most important thing for me to finish a year in this way. I’m very happy with the podium, I think I deserved it this weekend. I didn’t make mistakes and the pace was good. I really hope this journey will continue.”

CUPRA-powered Patrick Tambay claimed the overall ETCR title ahead of Mattias Ekström and Tom Blomqviist.

