One qualifying, two races per weekend for WTCR 2020

A series of cost-cutting measures initially planned for the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup but brought forward by 12 months in response to current market conditions have been approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

At its meeting in Geneva today, the WMSC ratified the following changes to the WTCR event format.



One shot at pole

From 2020 drivers will now get one chance to fight for the DHL Pole Position with a single qualifying session, albeit using the existing three-phase shootout format, instead of the current two sessions. It means there will simply be no margin for error as the WTCR stars push to the maximum to reach the top of the TAG Heuer timing screens.



Two’s the magic number

There will be even more focus on the races following a move to a two-races-per-weekend format, used so successfully by the FIA World Touring Car Championship in the past. With the exception of WTCR Race of Germany, where the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschelife allows for three-lap races only, the Race 2 action will last for around three laps longer than Race 1. The Race 1 grid will be partially reversed with the Race 2 grid decided by the combined qualifying order.



Reduced costs, increased accessibility

Following on from restrictions to staff numbers introduced for the 2019 season, further reductions have been agreed. Two-car teams will be restricted to 12 personnel and three-car teams limited to 18 personnel. However, only 10 personnel per team will be assigned the armbands that permit them to work on a car.



There will be a tweak to the tyre regulations as well with 18 new Goodyear tyres allowed per car for the first event and 12 new tyres allowed thereafter. This falls from an allowance of 22 and 18 respectively. Both steps are designed to reduce costs and make WTCR racing more affordable for even more teams.

