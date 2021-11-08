Gilles Magnus completed the WTCR Race of Italy weekend with an unbeatable points lead in the WTCR Trophy standings and also increased his grip on the WTCR Junior Driver Title.

After finishing second to Comtoyou team-mate Tom Coronel in the category for independent racers competing without direct financial support from a customer racing brand in Race 1, Magnus took WTCR Trophy honours in Race 2, while also claiming an outright podium finish in his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS in third overall.



“It’s good to have a title,” said Magnus of his WTCR Trophy success. “We’ve really dominated this title and it’s something to put on my mantlepiece, so I’m really happy with this.”



Magnus, 22, is also well placed to win the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title for a second year running. With the season-deciding WTCR Race of Russia remaining, the Belgian holds a 22-point advantage over Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver Luca Engstler.

