Esteban Guerrieri and Tiago Monteiro are set to line up on the grid for Race 2 at WTCR Race Belgium following rapid repairs by their respective ALL-INKL.COM and ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport teams.

Both Guerrieri and Monteiro retired from Race 1 due to radiator damage, which required the engines in their Honda Civic Type R TCRs to be replaced.

Under WTCR rules, Guerrieri and Monteiro are put to the back of the grid and will line up in P21 and P22 respectively.

