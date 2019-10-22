Frédéric Vervisch won’t let over-confidence get in the way of a good result when the Suzuka Circuit East Course hosts WTCR JCVKENWOOD Race of Japan this weekend.

Vervisch is ranked as a Suzuka expert following his win in the track’s 10 Hours GT race in August. While that event ran on the Suzuka Circuit Full Course, the layout features all but one section of the East Course, giving the Belgian a potential advantage over his rivals.



“I won’t be over-confident,” said the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver. “I drove at Suzuka before last year and for the first laps it gave me an advantage but there were actually kerbs I could not take with the [Audi] R8 but you had to take with the [Audi RS 3 LMS] TCR. It took me too long, too late to realise that. Knowing the track is not always an advantage although for sure I know what to expect. The most important thing is momentum. When you get good results it helps you to be positive.”



Vervisch is one of six Audi-powered racers in action at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan. Dutchman Niels Langeveld completes Comtoyou Team Audi Sport line-up with Gordon Shedden and Jean-Karl Vernay representing Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport. Japanese wildcard racers Ritomo Miyata and Ryuichiro Tomita will represent Audi Team Hitotsuyama.

The post Over-confidence not pictured for WTCR’s Vervisch appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.