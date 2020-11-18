Cheah wasn’t eligible for points when he made his series debut at his home event, WTCR Race of Malaysia, last December.



But having been called up to replace all-season racer Nicky Catsburg at Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team for the 2020 decider, Cheah was able to chase points at the Spanish track.



Although he crossed the line P13 in Race 2, with Luca Filippi not eligible for points, Cheah earned four points for P12.



“It’s been really overwhelming to be here in WTCR,” said the 22-year-old talent. “I’ve had ups and downs this weekend but I really enjoyed it. I’m grateful to the team and Hyundai Motorsport to have had the opportunity to race against these world-class drivers. I hope I’m back in the future at the wheel of a Hyundai.”