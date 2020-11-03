After securing the DHL Pole Position for Race 1, Michelisz’s hopes of WTCR success at MotorLand Aragón quickly unravelled thanks to a sluggish getaway in his Hyundai i30 N TCR. He eventually finished sixth.



Michelisz was then late starting Race 2 while his mechanics rushed to change his car’s engine although he was nevertheless able to finish P15. However, a stall at the start of Race 3 only served to compound his frustrations as he eventually placed P16.



“While we were competitive in qualifying, things didn’t go our way in the races,” said Michelisz. “My start in Race 1 wasn’t great and I immediately fell back two positions and I struggled for the rest of the race. I was confident in Race 3 up until the moment where I stalled on the grid. I’ve tried to be consistent all weekend and it didn’t feel like I had done anything different. It’s a shame, we should have secured much more but we are back in two weeks to resolve this.”