Pain then gain for top WTCR rookie Azcona

Leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO rookie Mikel Azcona went from almost zero to near hero in qualifying at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan on Friday.

After a First Qualifying clash with Tom Coronel left his CUPRA TCR stranded trackside with damaged steering, the Spaniard bounced back in style in Second Qualifying by making it through to the five-driver shootout for the DHL Pole Position and ending up in third.



“It’s my first time here in Suzuka like a lot of tracks and after a disappointing First Qualifying, to end up in Q3 is amazing in these really tricky conditions.”



Of the incident with Coronel, Azcona added: “I was on the out lap and suddenly I saw into the mirrors Tom Coronel so I give the place and went to the outside. But suddenly in the middle of the corner I received a big impact and I don’t know why. Then I spoke with him and he said he had an aquaplaning. It’s racing, it’s no problem and it was not on purpose. But for me it was really disappointment. There was some damage to the suspension.”

