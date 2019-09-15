Panis credits Comtoyou CUPRA team for WTCR qualifying pace

Aurélien Panis has credited Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing for helping him to a first appearance in the Second Qualifying Q3 shootout.

Panis, who made it through to the final phase by going fastest in Qualifying Q2, was first to run in the final showdown and ended up a career-best fourth, which gives him a second-row start for Race 3 later today.



“I am really happy about that because it’s the first time for me in Q3, it feels really good,” said the French CUPRA TCR driver. “The team did a great job and we are really happy. I enjoy a lot the track, some nice slow and high-speed corners. I enjoy a lot to be here in China.”

