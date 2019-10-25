Panis hoping “very good team” will get him back on track in WTCR

Aurélien Panis is keeping his fingers crossed that his Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing mechanics can repair his badly damaged car in time for First Qualifying at 13h00 local time.

Panis ended the session P15 but missed a chunk of running following his crash at the opening corner of the Suzuka Circuit East Course.



“It’s a shame and I’m sorry for the team for that because it’s only FP1 and the pace was very good,” said the Frenchman. “Now I hope we will be ready for the qualifying. I have a very good team behind me and they will do the maximum. The bodywork is obviously damaged but I just hope the engine and gearbox are okay. Let’s see.”



Although his CUPRA TCR suffered extensive damage, Panis reported he’d suffered no injuries. ‘I’m okay, no pain,” he said. “It was a big crash. I think I just locked up in the first brake of T1 and I just go straight. There was a lot of water and I think I got some aquaplaning there. It was just impossible to stop the car so I go directly in the wall.”

