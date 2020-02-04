Aurélien Panis says it was “like a dream” to race against and beat motorsport legend Sébastien Loeb in the Trophée Andros finale last Saturday, a result that helped him to secure the first all-electric Elite Pro title.

After completing the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season with a maiden podium, Panis was on impressive form throughout the ice-racing series, taking the crown ahead of Jean-Baptiste Dubourg and his WTCR rival Yann Ehrlacher.



“It was a really great feeling, we won the first full-electric championship and we won the last race so it was a perfect finish for the season,” said Panis. “We won in front of Sébastien Loeb, a legend, and to race against him was like a dream and to beat him, a guy like that, was really fun, even if he was just here for a one-shot. To do all the final with him just behind me was a lot of pressure, but really fun. After [the race] he come to say well done to me, he’s a really nice guy. We both enjoy the race and it was a really nice show.”



Panis, son of the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix winner Olivier Panis, finished a WTCR career-high second in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Malaysia last December driving for Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing. He confirmed he is working on a WTCR return for 2020.



“For sure I am working on a WTCR programme,” said Panis. “Last season was really good for us and, in the end, we finished with a podium, that was the goal. We were constantly in the top 10 so it was a good season. I hope to continue and I hope in a few weeks I will be able to say what I will do.”

The post Panis on his perfect finish, beating Loeb and pushing for more WTCR podiums appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.