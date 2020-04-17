Part two of the WTCR Fast Talk podcast with Norbert Michelisz is available from 12h00 CET today (Friday).

Hosted by the voice of WTCR, Martin Haven, and presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, these are some of the highlights:



*Winning for the first time in the WTCC at Macau in 2010

*Leaving Zengő Motorsport for his factory Honda chance

*When it all went wrong at the Qatar WTCC showdown in 2017…

*…and when it all went right in the Sepang WTCR showdown in 2019

*Racing online in Esports WTCR



Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

The post Part two of Michelisz’s WTCR Fast Talk now available appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.