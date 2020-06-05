Part two of Néstor Girolami’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available

-

In the latest in the series of WTCR Fast Talk podcasts presented by Goodyear, host Martin Haven hears from Néstor Girolami, the racer they call ‘Bebu’* who’s aiming to be the man of the hour in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

Having got the lowdown from Girolami about his karting exploits back home in Argentina as a reluctant three-year-old and his progression to touring car superstar in South America, part two focuses on the rise of WTCR’s #29 to factory driver in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, his dominant start to the 2019 WTCR season and his hopes for more when the delayed 2020 campaign gets underway.



Part two of Néstor Girolami's WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR's official tyre supplier is available at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets from 12h00 CET today (5 June).



*Bebu loosely translates from Spanish to English as ‘Baby’ or, more accurately, 'the younger one'. His mother started calling him Bebu to differentiate him from his father, Néstor Sr, when it was time for dinner…

