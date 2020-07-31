-

The second part of Santiago Urrutia’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear is now available.

Having recently come out on top of a four-way shootout to partner Thed Björk in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, The Chosen One talks to Martin Haven about his career lift-off in the USA, his successful switch to TCR Europe and his inclusion in the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up in 2020.



Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR Happy WTCR family times A DAY AGO

The post Part two of Santiago Urrutia’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear available now appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Eureka Urrutia! The chosen one reveals his life story on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear 29/07/2020 AT 10:00