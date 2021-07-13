Rob Huff overtook 13 cars to climb from last to ninth in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain, another demonstration of his famous fighting spirit.

Having retired from Race 1 with a turbo hose issue, Huff was forced to start at the back for Race 2 after his Zengő Motorsport team had to break parc fermé conditions in order to replace his CUPRA Leon Competición’s clutch and flywheel in time for the second WTCR Race of Spain counter at MotorLand Aragón.



The Briton wasted little time making progress in Race 2, gaining six positions by the end of the first lap. He then demoted the Hondas of Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri and the CUPRA of stablemate Jordi Gené.



By half-distance, Huff was shadowing Yvan Muller’s Lynk & Co 03 TCR. He made the move on lap 11, edging ahead of the four-time FIA World Touring Car champion into Turn 1 on lap seven, and began to pull away.



However, a late period behind the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition safety car resulted in the field being bunched up and presented Huff, the 2012 WTCC title winner, an opportunity to make even more progress. But as racing resumed Huff was hit by Muller at the chicane. He was able to control the slide and managed to finish ahead of Muller.



“The car was fantastic [in the second race],” said Huff. “It was really, really good all the way through the race – I was picking people off one-by-one. After the safety car I was close to Luca Engstler and Yann Ehrlacher, but then Yvan hit me in the chicane, which put me sideways. I went through the gravel, but managed to park it in front of him and keep them behind.



"It was good to finish in ninth, and with a really strong performance to finish the weekend. We've learned a lot here, and now we'll take what we've learned to the next race weekend at Adria."

