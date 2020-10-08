At WTCR Race of Slovakia last season, Ma Qing Hua took a win and a second place in a Team Mulsanne-run Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris with Kevin Ceccon twice finishing third in one of the Italian machines.



“Obviously last year they were super-quick,” said Vernay, who won the WTCR Trophy category at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last month in his Goodyear-equipped Alfa Romeo. “I’m definitely looking forward to doing better than what we did in the first two events. I’m very motivated to do a good season.”