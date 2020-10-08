Jean-Karl Vernay will take inspiration from Team Mulsanne’s past form at the Slovakia Ring during the first triple-header of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season from this Saturday.
At WTCR Race of Slovakia last season, Ma Qing Hua took a win and a second place in a Team Mulsanne-run Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris with Kevin Ceccon twice finishing third in one of the Italian machines.
“Obviously last year they were super-quick,” said Vernay, who won the WTCR Trophy category at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last month in his Goodyear-equipped Alfa Romeo. “I’m definitely looking forward to doing better than what we did in the first two events. I’m very motivated to do a good season.”
The post Past Alfa Romeo Slovakia pace cheers Vernay ahead of WTCR triple-header appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.