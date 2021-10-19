Rob Huff declared himself “happy” following the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to France last weekend.

Despite posting a weekend-best of P15 in Race 2, the Zengő Motorsport driver was pleased with what he achieved in his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA León Competition.



“I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved this weekend,” said the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion. “I know the results don’t necessarily show that, as in Race 1 we had a bearing popping out of the steering so that was a DNF. And then in Race 2, we were on for a top 10 result, but I dropped back to 15th to help my team-mate Mikel Azcona, and the points that gave him has kept him seventh in the standings. So, we were capable of two top 10 finishes today, which would have been a mega result given we started from P14 for both races.”



Huff continued: “The most important thing for me is we’ve been making really good progress with the car. We were a bit lost last week at Most, so to come back here and be the strongest CUPRA in Qualifying and the races was good. I was able to fight with the six cars which were in front of me in that second race, and then leave Luca Engstler’s Hyundai for dead.



“This year, for me, it’s all about testing; and every race weekend is a test. You can’t come to a world championship with a brand new car and a tyre you’ve never raced on before and expect to be right at the front straight away, so for us it’s a learning year in preparation for next year.



“To be able to help the team by giving Mikel some points for the championship, and keep him in seventh place rather than eighth, just shows how good we are at working as a team."

WTCR Guerrieri vows to keep on fighting in WTCR 31 MINUTES AGO

WTCR Still blue at home: Ehrlacher remains WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader 21 HOURS AGO