WTCR

Néstor Girolami leads Esteban Guerrieri to an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team 1-2 in Race 1 at Pau-Ville

Néstor Girolami led Esteban Guerrieri to an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team 1-2 in Race 1 of WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, as the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season kicked into life around the streets of Circuit de Pau-Ville. Local hero Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing) completed the podium.

00:01:54, a day ago