Penalties result in WTCR Race 1 grid changes

Several penalties issued for driving infringements during Free Practice 2 and First Qualifying at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan will result in a number of changes to the grid when the final starting order is published later.

The Stewards, having received reports from the FIA Race Director, have penalised the following for driving unnecessarily slowly on track and creating a dangerous situation during Free Practice 2 on Friday:



Augusto Farfus, Néstor Girolami, Daniel Haglöf, Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini



They all receive a drop of three grid places for Race 1, one penalty point, while fines have also been issued.



In addition, the Stewards, having received reports from the FIA Race Director, have penalised the following for driving unnecessarily slowly on track and creating a dangerous situation during First Qualifying on Friday:



Mehdi Bennani, Augusto Farfus, Jim Ka To, Norbert Michelisz, Tiago Monteiro, the DHL Pole Position winner, and Aurélien Panis



They all receive a drop of three grid places for Race 1, one penalty point, while fines have also been issued.



The Stewards, having received reports from the FIA Race Director, have also penalised the following for driving unnecessarily slowly on track during First Qualifying on Friday:



Thed Björk, Nicky Catsburg, Kevin Ceccon, Yann Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami, Ma Qinghua, Niels Langeveld, Ritomo Miyata, Yvan Muller, Andy Priaulx, Gordon Shedden, Ryuichiro Tomita and Jean-Karl Vernay.



These drivers have been reprimanded, handed one penalty point, while fines have also been issued.



Because Catsburg has now received three reprimands during the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, he drops 10 grid positions for Race 1.



Tom Coronel has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Race 1 by the Stewards after they received a report from the FIA Race Director listing a number of regulation breaches. His times from Second Qualifying Q1 have been cancelled and fines totalling €1700 issued.



The final grid for Race 1 is due to be published at 14h05 local time.

The post Penalties result in WTCR Race 1 grid changes appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.