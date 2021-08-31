Victory for Gilles Magnus at WTCR Race of Hungary earlier this month was not only the Belgian’s biggest career success to date, it was also the first win for a customer driver in the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.

And the Belgian’s triumph for Comtoyou Racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup was perfectly timed ahead of the market launch of Audi Sport customer racing’s latest offering.



“Congratulations to our customer Gilles Magnus on his success,” said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “We chose the world’s top-class TCR category and thus the toughest opponents to put our technology through its paces before going on sale. All the findings from this development were fed back into our now production-ready race car.”



After the specification and price have been determined, the 340hp touring car from Audi Sport will be ready for customers in the third quarter having been homologated for TCR racing since May.



According to Audi Sport customer racing, “this touring car concept combines cost-efficient technology with the customer racing idea, in around 30 licensed racing series worldwide. Currently, race cars from 14 manufacturers are homologated for this category.



“Audi Sport customer racing has designed the race car specifically for customers: In terms of safety, the touring car sets standards. The cockpit’s operating concept and ergonomics are state-of-the-art. The highly variable axle kinematics provide a noticeable time advantage on the race track during set-up. And finally, the service lives of all the major components enable economical operation”.

