WTCR Race of Hungary takes place at the Hungaroring from August 21-22. ClickHEREfor ticket information and click After six action-packed races, the Cyan quartet are 22 points apart with Yann Erhlacher, the current King of WTCR, at the head of the pack and second in the table, a mere eight points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Jean-Karl Vernay.French FIA World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller is next up in the standings, seven points behind Ehrlacher, his nephew and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate.Santiago Urrutia, from Uruguay, is a further seven points back from Muller with Thed Björk who, like Urrutia, competes under the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co banner, is another eight points adrift.WTCR Race of Hungary takes place at the Hungaroring from August 21-22. Clickfor ticket information and click HERE to view the provisional WTCR standings.

