Tom Coronel will get no time to rest as he embarks on round nine and 10 of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup the hard way.

Like WTCR rival Mikel Azcona, Coronel is attempting a double-header with a difference this weekend.



After completing Qualifying at Autodrom Most on Friday afternoon, Coronel will drive his campervan to Prague for a Friday night flight to Barcelona where he will qualify and then race in the TCR Europe finale.



He’ll then head to Barcelona airport, fly to Berlin and drive back to Autodrom Most in time for the two WTCR races on Sunday afternoon.



“I’ll fly back to be here at Most for both races,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “It’s lots of kilometres but also in a race car. But I need racing and if someone calls me I’m always there.”



Azcona, meanwhile, is in a fight for the TCR Europe title with Franco Girolami, younger brother of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Néstor Girolami.

